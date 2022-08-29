Overspeeding private buses with doors kept open causing accidents

‘Drive against such erring buses will continue in the coming days’

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 29, 2022 20:03 IST

Private buses continue to ply in the city and its outskirts by keeping the doors open, resulting in passengers being thrown out of the vehicle while speeding or applying sudden brakes.

An official of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board was injured after she fell from a private bus plying on the Eloor-Thevara route, on Friday evening. She boarded the bus, which had its doors kept open, from near TCC company near Eloor.

An inquiry by the Joint Regional Transport Officer, Aluva, found that the accident occurred due to overspeeding. The board official was thrown out of the bus when the vehicle was taking a turn at the roundabout at FACT Junction. She was admitted to a private hospital after sustaining injuries.

“The Motor Vehicles Department has suspended the licence of the driver for two months based on the inquiry,” said B. Shefiq, Joint Regional Transport Officer, Aluva. The inquiry found that the bus was carrying passengers beyond the permissible limit. The drive against such erring buses will continue in the coming days, he said.

Despite an order from the Kerala High Court stating that all buses should have their doors closed while on the move, bus employees were often found violating the norm by permitting passengers to crowd near the door area. With passengers standing on the steps, the conductor often fails to keep the doors closed.

