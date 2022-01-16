Overcrowding continues despite surge in COVID cases

79 infected with Omicron in Ernakulam as on January 15

Overcrowding at shopping malls and religious places remains a cause for concern amid the spike in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam.

The Health department has warned the public against non-compliance with the safety protocol. A random assessment by the authorities found that most of those visiting public places did not comply with the safety protocol of regular hand sanitisation, proper wearing of mask, and physical distancing.

With a majority of the target population having received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a wrong perception that they may not get infected, said senior officials of the district health wing.

Suggesting immediate measures to enhance awareness among the public, the authorities said nearly 79 persons had been infected with the Omicron variant in the district as on Saturday. Forty-six among them had come from ‘high-risk’ nations, while 31 arrived from ‘low-risk’ countries.

An official communication from the Health department said the disease had not turned serious among those who had taken both doses of the vaccine. About 87.04% of those who died of the disease had not taken the vaccine. Of the total confirmed deaths in the district, 9.1% had taken only the first dose, while 3.86% received both doses.