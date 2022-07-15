Overcoming odds, visually challenged 18-year-old launches her debut book

The stories that her father narrated to her from her childhood ignited the creative spirit in young Hannah Alice Simon, whose first book Welcome Home was released in Kochi on Friday.

Despite being visually challenged, the 18-year-old never let the physical disability stop her from pursuing her passion. Her debut work, a collection of six short stories that she penned two years ago, was released at a function held at Don Bosco Senior Secondary School in Vaduthala, where her mother Lija is a teacher.

The book narrates the lives of six girls. Her father Simon Mathew, who works as legal advisor at a private firm, was instrumental in nurturing her literary skills. He used to read out stories to Hannah. L.M. Montgomery is her favourite author. “I had started reading the Anne of Green Gables collection from Class 5. Every time I read the books, it opened up new vistas,” said Hannah.

A singer and motivational speaker, Hannah will soon join the University of Rotterdam for her undergraduate programme in Psychology. She is now working with a non-governmental organisation at Palarivattom as part of her higher studies. Hannah has composed music for nine English devotional songs. She also takes spoken English classes for orphaned children, and has a YouTube channel.