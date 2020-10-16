Over four acres of barren land turn into green patches

‘Pachathuruthu’ initiative in local bodies in district

Twenty-three local bodies in Ernakulam have converted nearly 4.41 acres of barren land into lush patches as part of the government’s ‘Pachathuruthu’ initiative.

The objective of the Statewide project launched under the Haritha Keralam Mission was to tackle the issue of climate change by increasing the green cover. The guidelines issued by the mission had stated that green islands could be set up in government or private land, puramboke, city centres and unused land. The larger objective was to create mini forests across the State in a phased manner.

Local bodies in Ernakulam that have set up green pastures include Palakuzha (50 cents); Pampakuda (30); Vadekkakara (30); Valakom (31); Vayakkara LP School, Ramamangalam (25); Vazhakkulam (25); Varapetti (25); Govt ITI, Kalamassery (20); Ramamangalam (18) and Thirumaradi (18).

“Geographical mapping of green islands has been done to ensure regular monitoring. It will help policy makers and local bodies identify the location of green pastures, besides taking stock of the types of trees and plants available in each area,” said Sujith Karun, District Coordinator of Haritha Keralam Mission.

Officials of the Forest Department, MGNREGA, Biodiversity Board, environmental organisations, educational institutions, and the Haritha Keralam Mission had provided expert training to elected representatives, officials, and biodiversity committee representatives in each local body. A handbook was also distributed among stakeholders.

Local bodies were told to promote planting of local species of trees and plants in the land selected for the project. The idea was to have natural and biodiverse islands. Panchayats were encouraged to set up plants and trees that help in generating a steady income. They can also set up green islands exclusively for medicinal plants, according to project guidelines.

Mr. Karun said that many areas that were used for dumping solid waste had now turned into green patches as part of the project. “Local residents had joined the venture as they had the twin advantage of saying no to waste dumping and creating a green island, where all of them could breathe fresh air and meet regularly,” he said.