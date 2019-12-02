Over 9,000 people visit Navy ships

As part of Navy Week celebrations, Indian Navy ships Sujata and Sunayna of the Southern Naval Command were open to visitors at Cochin Port Trust's BTP Jetty on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 9,421 people visited the ships on the two days.
Military photo awards
Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, presented the 10th SNC Military Photography Exhibition Awards in a ceremony held at a mall in the city on Sunday.
Arul Horizon, photographer of Indian Express, Pune, won the SNC military photo award.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.