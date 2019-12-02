Over 9,000 people visit Navy ships

As part of Navy Week celebrations, Indian Navy ships Sujata and Sunayna of the Southern Naval Command were open to visitors at Cochin Port Trust's BTP Jetty on Saturday and Sunday. A total of 9,421 people visited the ships on the two days.

Military photo awards

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, presented the 10th SNC Military Photography Exhibition Awards in a ceremony held at a mall in the city on Sunday.

Arul Horizon, photographer of Indian Express, Pune, won the SNC military photo award.