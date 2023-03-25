Over 9 lakh students to get free uniforms before school reopening

March 25, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A total of 9,32,898 students will get free uniforms before the opening of the new academic year, Minister for Public Education V. Sivankutty said here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the State-level inauguration of distribution of handwoven free uniforms at the Eloor Municipal Town Hall. Free school uniforms are being given to students of classes 1 to 7 of government and aided schools across the State.

The free uniform distribution was inaugurated with the Minister handing over materials to Gopikrishna of Class 1 of the Eloor GLP School.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communication from the Public Relations department said 4,75,242 boys and 4,57,656 girls would get free uniforms. A total of 42.5-lakh-metre cloth has been woven for the purpose. The materials will be distributed by Hanveev in districts between Thrissur and Kasaragod. Hantex will distribute materials for districts between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Mr. Sivankutty said special attention would be given to the academic improvement of students of classes 1 to 4. Changes will be made in the academic programme to help students take competitive examinations with confidence.

There will be residential training programmes for teachers during holidays to improve the quality of teaching. Meetings of presidents of PTAs in schools will be organised. The government has also decided to strengthen the drive against the use of intoxicants. Parents will be familiarised with anti-narcotic activities.

Mr. Sivankutty said a committee had been constituted to look into admissions to Plus 1 courses.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve presided over the function. A total of ₹469 crore has been spent on the scheme so far, and ₹284 crore has gone to weavers, he said.

Principal Secretary, department of Public Education A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Director K. Jeevan Babu, and Eloor municipal chairman A.D. Sujil were among those present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT