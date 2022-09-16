Kochi

Over 800 priority ration cards seized

As many as 820 priority ration cards possessed by ineligible persons were seized by Civil Supplies officials.

The cards were seized during a door-to-door verification, said an official communication.

The cards were found being possessed by those either owning houses of plinth area between 1,000 sq.ft. and 2,000 sq.ft. and four-wheelers or having rented or leased out parts of their homes. These economic criteria made them ineligible to possess priority cards.

The authorities have so far collected ₹1.15 lakh as fine from those who were found illegally possessing priority cards, said the communication.


