Over 80% of active COVID cases under home isolation in Kerala’s Ernakulam

KOCHI

08 October 2021 01:25 IST

Over 80% of COVID-19 patients remain under home isolation, according to the latest official estimates.

Of the 18,845 active cases in Ernakulam as on October 5, the number of those in home isolation is 15,958. The number of patients admitted in hospitals 1,184. Around 360 patients are in domiciliary COVID care centres. Nearly 180 people are in second-line treatment centres. The number of patients in intensive care units has also come down compared to the figures last month. Nearly 220 patients are in ICUs, as per the latest estimates as against 300 and above in September.

Around 900 beds remain vacant in COVID-19 hospitals. The vacancy in domiciliary care centres is 1,180 beds. The number of breakthrough infections (getting infected after 14 days of receiving the second dose) has gone up over the last four weeks.

In the first week, the number was 757, while the figure in the second week was 857. It went down to 808 in the third week. The last week witnessed a spike, as the number of breakthrough infections reported was 1,173.

However, official estimates pointed out that the number of breakthrough infections was only 10, 490 as against the 4.1 lakh cases reported in the last seven months (2.5%).