Over 7,000 rooms in district for COVID-19 emergencies

In case of an emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has over 7,000 rooms at the ready to accommodate people, an emergency meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has assessed.

Over 13,000 beds are available in hospitals in the private-government sectors, and 5,000 of them are already in use. In all, 5,594 beds and 2,400 private rooms are vacant. The district has 373 ventilators and 1,269 ICUs.

Observation

The Minister issued instructions to home-quarantine people returning from other States if their homes had bath-attached rooms. In the case of others, local bodies must arrange quarantine centres. If neither of these is possible, such people should be accommodated at COVID care centres.

The district has 88 hospitals. If those under surveillance or their family members report with symptoms, they must be admitted to the isolation facilities and their samples collected for testing. Those turning positive must be treated in isolation facilities.

The COVID-19 hospital in the district, the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery, has capacity to treat 300 patients. When the number of patients reaches 100, the services of the taluk hospital at Karuvelipady and Adlux Hospital at Angamaly will be used. In case more patients turn serious, PVS Hospital at Kaloor will be activated.

With more people returning and the lockdown norms getting relaxed, more quarantine centres would be readied locally, said Mr. Sunil Kumar.