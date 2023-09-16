Over 7,000 packets of banned tobacco products seized in Perumbavoor

September 16, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Rural police have seized over 7,000 packets of banned tobacco products in a flash raid held in Perumbavoor town and nearby areas and have registered 17 cases.

Separate squads inspected bus stands, bars, lodges, accommodation facilities for migrant workers, and vehicles on the instructions of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. A dog squad was also part of the raid.

Tobacco products smuggled in from other States and hidden for illegal sale were seized in the raid.

This was the second successive raid after the night-long flash raid in Aluva in which 25 cases were registered and 35 people nabbed on Thursday.

