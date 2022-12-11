  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Over 7,000 attend medical camp organised by MP in Kochi

December 11, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
‘Saukhyam’ super-specialty medical camp organised by Hibi Eden, MP, in Kochi on Sunday.

‘Saukhyam’ super-specialty medical camp organised by Hibi Eden, MP, in Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Soukhyam’, a super-specialty medical camp organised by Hibi Eden, MP, on Sunday, was attended by 7,426 people. Medicines worth ₹15.5 lakh were distributed free of cost. Twenty-five children would undergo free surgeries and 1,261 people would get follow-up medical treatment, said a communication here.

Among those who attended the medical camp were 2,650 eye patients and 1,026 heart patients. A total of 360 specialists and around 400 nurses were part of the camp. Those who participated in the camp will be given free spectacles. Cataract surgeries would also be carried out free of cost, added the communication.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.