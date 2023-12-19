Over 6,000 kg of stale fish seized in Ernakulam this year

December 19, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Food Safety department has seized over 6,000 kg of rotten fish in Ernakulam since January 2023.

A major portion of the seized fish was brought from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through check-posts bordering Tamil Nadu. A fine of around ₹2 lakh was imposed on those responsible for transporting decayed fish into the district over the past 12 months. Health wings of civic bodies, including the Kochi Corporation, had supported the department in the drive.

Food Safety officials said a spike in arrival of stale fish from neighbouring States was mostly seen during the trawl ban. The decline in availability of local fish varieties and a steady demand for the commodity had triggered the shipping of stale fish from outside. The department had carried out a special drive named ‘Operation Matsya’ to check the quality of fish brought from other States, they said.

The biggest seizure of rotten fish took place in February this year when the Maradu municipal authorities seized two trucks carrying contaminated fish at Vikas Nagar near Kundannoor. Around 4,000 kg of rotten fish, including ‘rohu’ and ‘piranha’, were found stored in 65 boxes. The vehicles also lacked freezer facility, and the seized fish was over two weeks old. The drivers had fled the scene following the seizure of the vehicles. According to local residents, a portion of the stale fish was shifted to a few mini trucks the night before the seizure.

Inspections found that the stale fish consignments were found mixed with fresh fish to evade the eyes of officials. Random samples were taken from suspected vehicles and tested using rapid test kits.