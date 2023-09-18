ADVERTISEMENT

Over 60 participate in women’s bike ride in Kochi

September 18, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Participants of the Fancy Women’s Bike Ride at Fort Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

More than 60 women participated in the Women’s Fancy Bike Ride, organised in Fort Kochi, on Sunday as part of efforts to assert that the streets belonged also to women. Organisers of the event, in which women in colourful dress cycled their way through the heart of Fort Kochi, said that more than 180 cities across the globe organise Women’s Fancy Bike Ride to assert women’s rights in public space in society.

The Bike Ride was flagged off by Welfare Standing Committee chairperson of the Kochi Corporation Sheeba Lal from Pallathu Raman grounds in Fort Kochi. The cycle ride progressed through the Vasco da Gama Square and ended at the Fort Kochi beach.

The event was organised by ICE Sheroes, Kochi, with the support of TD School Bicycle Brigade. The Fancy Women’s Bike Ride is organised in India in cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thana, said the organisers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US