Over 60 participate in women’s bike ride in Kochi

September 18, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Participants of the Fancy Women’s Bike Ride at Fort Kochi on Sunday.

Participants of the Fancy Women’s Bike Ride at Fort Kochi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

More than 60 women participated in the Women’s Fancy Bike Ride, organised in Fort Kochi, on Sunday as part of efforts to assert that the streets belonged also to women. Organisers of the event, in which women in colourful dress cycled their way through the heart of Fort Kochi, said that more than 180 cities across the globe organise Women’s Fancy Bike Ride to assert women’s rights in public space in society.

The Bike Ride was flagged off by Welfare Standing Committee chairperson of the Kochi Corporation Sheeba Lal from Pallathu Raman grounds in Fort Kochi. The cycle ride progressed through the Vasco da Gama Square and ended at the Fort Kochi beach.

The event was organised by ICE Sheroes, Kochi, with the support of TD School Bicycle Brigade. The Fancy Women’s Bike Ride is organised in India in cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thana, said the organisers.

