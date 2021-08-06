Over 57,000 undergraduate seats up for grabs at MG varsity

KOCHI

06 August 2021 19:58 IST

B.Com figures top in preferred programmes with a total intake of 22,424

The Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) programme has the highest number of seats among undergraduate (UG) courses offered by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in the new academic year.

A course that figures top among preferred programmes, the total intake for B.Com is 22,424. Admission for 11,866 seats will be through the centralised allotment process (CAP). Of the total 57,009 seats for UG programmes, 32,264 will be filled through CAP. The number of seats under the management category is 22,852.

The intake for B.Com under management quota is 10,249, while the number of seats under community quota is 309. The streams available under the B.Com programme include Finance and Taxation, Co-operation, Computer Application, Marketing, Travel and Tourism, Logistics Management, Office Management, and Secretarial Practice.

As many as 41 programmes are available for UG courses in science. The number of seats available for B.Sc programmes is 13,264. Of these, 8,261 seats will be filled through CAP, while the corresponding figure under management quota is 4,181. A total of 820 seats are available under community quota. Some innovative programmes in science include Cyber Forensic, Geology and Water Management, Food Science and Quality Control, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Apparel and Fashion Design, Hotel Management, Electronics and Computer Maintenance, Microbiology, and Biotechnology.

The areas covered under B.Sc Chemistry include Petrochemicals and Industrial Chemistry, while those joining B.Sc Physics can opt for Applied Electronics, Computer Applications, and Electronic Equipment Maintenance. A total of 572 seats are available under the B.Voc programme. While 280 seats will be filled through CAP, the intake under management quota is 286. The areas available under B.Voc include Agricultural Technology, Agro-Food Processing, Applied Accounting and Taxation, Banking and Financial Services, Tourism and Hospitality, and Industrial Instrumentation and Automation.

According to university guidelines, 100% seats in government colleges, except those under sports / cultural / physical disability quota, will be filled through CAP. Seventy per cent seats in aided colleges and 50% seats in unaided colleges will also be available under the single-window system.