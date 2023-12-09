HamberMenu
Over 5,000 tonnes of waste disposed of in Ernakulam since April

December 09, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 5,000 tonnes of waste has been collected and disposed of under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, since April 2023 in Ernakulam, according to official estimates.

It included 4,200 tonnes of non-recyclable waste, 700 tonnes of segregated plastic waste, and 100 tonnes of broken glass pieces. According to a report of the Haritha Keralam Mission, there has been an increase of 60% in waste segregated by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) involved in doorstep collection of non-biodegradable waste.

The best performing civic bodies in proper segregation of waste by engaging HKS volunteers included Edavanakkad, Chittattukara, Karumaloor, Njarakkal, Manjapra, Vengola, Alangad, Mulavukad panchayats, and Maradu, North Paravur and Eloor municipalities. These local bodies also ensured adequate deployment of HKS members in each ward.

Municipalities were able to improve coverage of households and commercial establishments that handed over non-biodegradable waste to HKS volunteers. “The services of HKS members have helped in streamlining waste collection and disposal,” said A.D. Sujil, chairman, Eloor municipality.

Maradu municipal chairman Antony Asanparambil said efforts had been made to provide adequate support systems and equipment to HKS volunteers. “We have come up with a calendar identifying the type of waste to be collected from households and commercial units every month. HKS members were provided with autorickshaws, including e-autorickshaws, for timely collection of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste collection,” he added.

Though waste collection by volunteers has improved, the Haritha Keralam Mission admitted that several local bodies, especially panchayats, were yet to scale up waste collection despite repeated reminders.

Comments

