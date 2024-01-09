Over 5,000 hectares of forestland in the hands of land grabbers for decades now

January 09, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 5,000 hectares of forestland continue to be in the possession of encroachers in Kerala for decades together.

The latest figures regarding land grabbing in forest areas, as reported in the annual administrative report of the Kerala Forest Department for 2021-22, have indicated that 5,024.535 hectares of forestland is in the illegal possession of individuals. The report also notes that the holdings have to be recovered from the encroachers.

The annual reports speak about the encroachments that have happened since January 1, 1977, the cut-off date fixed by the State authorities for regularising the encroachment. Though the State government had earlier given affidavits in various courts assuring to remove the illegal occupations that had happened after the cut-off date, no significant progress could be achieved regarding the recovery of land due to a host of reasons, including the political pressure and popular resistance against the drive, say forest officers.

The biggest loss of forestland was reported in the High Range Circle during 2021-2022 where 1998.0296 hectares of forest went into the hands of encroachers. The circle covers the forest fringe areas of Kothamangalam, Kottayam, Munnar, Marayur and Mankulam divisions, the report noted.

The extent of encroachment to be evicted during 2020-2021 was estimated as 5024.535 hectares and 5021.682 hectares during 2019-2020, according to the annual report.

Massive illegal occupation of forestland had taken place in the State during the 1980s and 90s. The past decade too witnessed incidents of forestland grab by various interest groups. Interestingly, a large extent of encroached land in forest fringes has been developed into human habitations, making the eviction drive a near-impossible task, officials say.

A large number of cases regarding the holdings that were illegally occupied are pending in various courts. The fate of those holdings would be decided after the disputes reached a judicial finality.

There are also cases of holdings notified as Ecologically Fragile Areas, which are taken over by private individuals. The owners of such holdings challenge the government’s act of taking over their holdings in courts, they say.