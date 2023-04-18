HamberMenu
Over 5,000 health sub-centres to be upgraded: Minister

April 18, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 5,317 health sub-centres in the State will be upgraded to people’s health centres, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The effort is to provide the best medical treatment at government facilities. Steps are on to convert 885 health centres into family health centres, she said at a programme marking the upgradation of the community health centre at Malippuram here to a family health centre.

An amount of ₹37.5 lakh was spent for upgrading the facility under the ‘Aardram’ initiative. Nearly 23 services will be available to the public at the centre, according to a release.

