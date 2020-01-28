Kochi

Over 500 students visit Naval Base

Students visiting a war ship at the Navl Base in Kochi on Monday

As a part of Bharat Parv–Republic Day celebrations, more than 500 students from various schools along with their teachers and 35 NCC cadets, visited the Naval Base in the city on Monday.

The students also visited INS Sujata, according to a release from the Southern Naval Command.

