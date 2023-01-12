Over 500 kg of stale and stinking chicken seized from illegal food supplying unit at Kalamassery in Kochi

January 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 500 kg of stale and stinking chicken and used oil were seized from an illegal food supplying unit that operated out of a rented house at Kaipadamugal in ward 20 of Kalamassery Municipality.

The seizure was made by the health wing of the municipality in a raid conducted on Thursday morning following a complaint received by an official the previous night. The chicken, reportedly brought from Tamil Nadu, was found stored in a three-layered freezer. It is suspected that even dead chicken was used in preparing dishes.

“The unit has been operating for the last six months though a complaint was received only last night. Preliminary findings suggest that the unit has been supplying chicken dishes, including Shawarma and Shawai, to prominent eateries in the city. We have sent the seized chicken for disposal to the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant,” said Sunil T., health inspector, Kalamassery Municipality.

A portion of the house was being used for running the illegal unit, which didn’t have the requisite licence issued by the municipality. It belonged to one Junais of Mannarkkadu. The municipal health wing has issued him a notice.

“We have collected samples of the seized chicken and sent to the Regional Analytical Laboratory in Kakkanad. Since a microbiological test involving incubation needs to be done, the result may take a couple of days,” said Shamsiya M.N., food safety officer, Kalamassery.

A special meeting of the municipal health standing committee has been convened in the wake of the seizure. “This is a pretty serious issue. We will fine the accused and lodge a petition with the police,” said A.K. Nishad, health standing committee chairman.

Kalamassery food safety officials have issued closure notice to 12 units, including six hotels and two bakeries, since last July. A drinking water plant was permanently closed down.

“We have been collecting samples of cooked meat from hotels last month. We are also about to conduct a drive inspecting cold storages and freezers of hotels,” said Ms. Shamsiya.