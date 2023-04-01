Over 500 apartments in Kochi have no waste management system

April 01, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The setting up of decentralised waste management systems at source in apartment complexes by June 5, World Environment Day, remains a daunting task in Ernakulam.

As per a comprehensive survey conducted by the community police officers of the Kochi City police, out of the 789 apartment complexes featuring 45,242 units, 511 have no waste management facility at all. In 174 of them, there is neither waste management nor collection of waste.

However, during meetings convened by Station House Officers with association office-bearers, most of them agreed to install decentralised waste management facilities provided they receive technical support.

“We are planning to do exactly that by performing the role of a facilitator between apartment complexes and the agencies concerned for which we will shortly convene a meeting attended by the District Collector and Police Commissioner as well. Apartments can choose agencies based on their requirements. We have to reduce the flow of waste to Brahmapuram since there is no plant there. In fact, even the Corporation is planning to hand over waste collected from households to such agencies after the universal waste management system at source kicks in June,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

V.S. Somanathan, president of All Kerala Flat Owners Association, said there were no clear-cut orders from the local bodies concerned on the proposed system to be put in place or the penal measures involved for non-compliance. “Besides, reaching a consensus on the cost involved would be tough,” he said.

Many apartment complexes have been using services offered by Credai Clean City Movement for years. However, the agency received considerable flak from a section of apartment owners during a meeting on waste management convened by the Kochi City police last month.

“They [Credai] charge a high user fee, which they keep on increasing every year making it unaffordable, especially for apartment complexes with less than 50 units. They appoint the staff and fix their salary, which the apartment owners have to pay. We also have to bear the expenses of cleaning solutions and even the price of sacks they use to transport manure,” said N. Sreenath, secretary of an apartment complex, which had since then roped in the services of a start-up for waste treatment at what he claims to be half the cost of what Credai charged.

Credai Clean City Zero Waste Private Limited chief executive officer Sailesh Prabhu, however, dispelled the allegations as baseless. “We handle waste in around 550 apartments across the State and charge based on the number of units in an apartment complex. On average, it comes to around ₹120 per month for an apartment owner though at many old apartments it is even below ₹100. Though we are supposed to increase the fee by 10% annually, we could not effect it at many apartments owing to opposition,” he said.

The company deploys supervisors to monitor the treatment process and conduct awareness sessions, including on segregation.