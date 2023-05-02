ADVERTISEMENT

Over 50 waste dumping spots identified in Thrikkakara municipality

May 02, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 57 active dumping spots have been identified within the Thrikkakara municipal limits.

The authorities have started acting against those involved in illegal dumping of waste at open spaces in violation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. It has been found that waste brought from other local bodies is being dumped in these spots. Illegal dumping is rampant during night hours. A survey involving members of the health wing of the municipality was held to identify waste dumping spots.

Dumping of waste in open spaces has gone up after restrictions were imposed on sending biodegradable waste to the Brahmapuram yard. A 26-year-old resident of Chembumukku was held on May 1 after he allegedly dumped waste near the District Nirmithi Kendra office near Kunnumpuram. Representatives of the Kunnumpuram West Residents’ Association had held a cleaning campaign in division 26 on Monday.

They had stepped up vigil against those dumping waste in open spaces. The person had brought the waste in a pick-up van. The residents informed the Thrikkakara police about the illegal dumping of waste. A case has been registered against the person. He reportedly admitted that he had tried to dump waste generated in his house.

