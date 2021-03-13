Over 44,000 senior citizens vaccinated in Ernakulam

Kochi

13 March 2021 01:52 IST

Mass drives to begin soon, says DMO

A total of 44,190 senior citizens and 2,066 people over the age of 45 with co-morbidities have taken the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ernakulam since registration began on March 1.

Mass vaccination drives will soon be held at the municipality and corporation levels, said a communication from the District Medical Officer. At present, there are three mass vaccination centres in the city — IMA House, YMCA Hall on Chittoor Road, and Amrita Arts and Science College — said Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination in the district.

Among health workers, 62,312 have taken the first shot. Of them, 30,755 have taken the second dose too. A total of 40,072 frontline workers have been inoculated with the first dose, and 99 of them have taken the second dose as well.

On Friday, 100 vaccination centres were arranged — 57 at government facilities and 43 at private hospitals.

“Around 17,000 doses were administered on Friday, though a final figure is yet to be available. The target for the district will be raised to 25,000 doses per day from next week, and the number of vaccination centres will be increased accordingly,” Dr. Sivadas said.