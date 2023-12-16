Over ₹42-lakh fine imposed on erring food business operators in Ernakulam since January 2023

December 16, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Department of Food Safety has imposed a total penalty of ₹42.45 lakh on food business operators for violation of norms in Ernakulam since January 2023.

As many as 340 shops and units involved in food business, including manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution and sale of food products, were shut down in this period for violations of various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Officials across various circles of the department held over 8,700 inspections. Closure notices were served on various operators for poor hygiene, unsafe practices, and violation of licensing/registration norms.

Action was taken against hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, malls, and self-help groups involved in the manufacturing and packaging of various food products. A total of 71 outlets shelling shawarma were shut down for violation of norms, including use of stale ingredients. Over 530 inspections were held at such outlets, according to official sources.

It was also revealed during inspections that several operators had not applied for licence issued by the department. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), any food business operator with a revenue of above ₹12 lakh per annum should obtain State licence. It was found that several such operators had only basic registration (earnings below ₹12 lakh a year). Officials found that most of them lacked awareness about rules and took little effort to reach out to the department.

The department had permitted reopening of closed units, including shawarma outlets, after re-inspections.

