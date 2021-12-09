Over 40 kg of ganja found abandoned

KOCHI

09 December 2021 22:21 IST

Around 40 kg of ganja was found abandoned in an open yard in the city on Thursday morning.

The narcotic was found by migrant workers engaged in construction work at a property near P.J. Antony Ground at Pachalam. It was found neatly wrapped in a plastic sack and abandoned in the bushes. The workers chanced up on it when they went to collect sand. They alerted their supervisor who in turn informed the North police. A joint team of the North police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Task Force (Dansaf) confirmed it to be ganja.

An investigation is on to find out how such a huge amount of the narcotic was brought to the location and why it was abandoned. The police suspect that it might have been abandoned out of fear of getting caught.

Theft attempt

The Muvattupuzha police on Thursday arrested a man wanted in several cases of theft.

The police said Faisal Ali, 35, of Mulavoor was an accused in several cases of pickpocketing, robbery, and house break-ins in Thrissur, Ernakulam and Mysore. He was reportedly caught in the middle of an attempted theft.

A team comprising Sub Inspector Eldhose Kuriakose and civil police officers Abdul Salam, Muhammed Shahin, and Jissmon made the arrest.