Over 40 establishments at Thripunithura found letting waste water into Konothupuzha

Violators include vehicle service stations, commercial establishments, and apartment owners

Violators include vehicle service stations, commercial establishments, and apartment owners

As many as 44 establishments in Thripunithura Municipality have been found letting untreated water into the Konothupuzha, according to authorities.

The violators include vehicle service stations, commercial establishments, and apartment owners. Lapses in wastewater management in these establishments came to the fore after the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) found higher levels of total coliform count, indicating faecal contamination, in samples collected from various points.

The municipal authorities have informed the board that notices had been served on violators. Based on the findings of the health wing of the civic body, all the 44 illegal outlets into the waterbody have been closed.

The municipal authorities said a surprise squad had been constituted to check if similar such illegal outlets have been directed into the Konothupuzha. Officials of the health wing will be part of the squad.

The proceedings for installing 10 surveillance cameras at select points along the Konothupuzha have been completes. Around ₹7.5 lakh has been earmarked for the project in the current financial year.

The Konothupuzha lies between the Champakkara canal and the Vembanad lake and runs through Thripunithura municipality and Chottanikkara, Mulanthuruthy, Udayamperoor and Amballoor grama panchayats.

The National Green Tribunal had pulled up the authorities owing to the inordinate delay in checking pollution of the waterbody. It had asked the District Collector to submit an action taken report against the local bodies responsible for pollution under the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The State Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management appointed by the tribunal had found that the lack of proper waste management systems in the local bodies had resulted in the pollution of the river.