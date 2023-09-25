Over 40 apartment complexes to face the music for illegal discharge of wastewater into canals

September 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

Over 40 residential apartment complexes found discharging untreated wastewater into the Thevara-Perandoor and Edappally canals may face stringent action as per the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act for repeatedly ignoring directives issued by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) to set up sewage treatment plants (STP).

The move to step up action against violators emerged after representatives of associations of apartment owners failed to respond to notices issued by the board. They also failed to turn up for a final hearing held by the board last week. Of the 107 erring residential apartment complexes, the representatives of nearly 65 units attended the hearing.

The PCB has to initiate action as per Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act against the associations. It can issue orders for closure of apartment units and give directions to relevant departments to stop or regulate supply of electricity, water, or any other service, as per the legal provision.

PCB officials pointed out that only 10 associations had agreed to set up STPs before the final hearing. However, a majority of those who attended the hearing agreed to comply with the directives after the authorities made it clear that there was no other option but to set up the facilities in view of the stringent directives issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Representatives of apartment associations submitted that they lacked funds to set up STPs. Some pointed out that they lacked space to set up the facilities. The board promised to provide all technical help for installation of STPs.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal had issued an order in January 2023 saying that it was the duty of the government to ensure that each building (be it residential or commercial) has an STP or be connected to a common STP or faecal sludge treatment plant, which is more economical as a temporary measure. The Bench had said that it would be difficult to save waterbodies and canals in Kerala without taking steps to address the issue.