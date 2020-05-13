Over 3,500 under surveillance in Kozhikode

As many as 3,543 people are under surveillance in Kozhikode district on Tuesday, including 423 people who were newly added to the list. Fifteen people are under observation at the Government Medical College Hospital.

No new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases were reported from Kozhikode even as the number of expatriates under observation went up to 240, including 76 people who came on Tuesday. Of them, 110 are at the Covid care centres under the district administration and the rest are at their homes. There are 36 pregnant women among them.

Earlier, seven persons who landed at the Calicut International Airport by a Bahrain-Kozhikode flight were shifted to the medical college hospital after they exhibited COVID-19 symptoms or were found to have other health issues during an initial screening. A release said that four of them were natives of Kozhikode district, two were from Kannur and one was from Palakkad. A native of Pathanamthitta was shifted to the Covid hospital in that district.

As many as 184 people were on board the Air India aircraft IX 0474 that landed at the airport at 12.40 a.m. There were 116 men and 68 women. There was a resident of Goa too on the flight, who returned home by a special vehicle. Of the seven persons admitted to the hospital, four were shifted to the ambulance and taken to the isolation ward from the runway itself. The other three too had health issues and were taken to the hospital later.

Ninety other travellers, including 38 from Kozhikode, were shifted to Covid care centres. Eighty-six people, including six senior citizens, 22 pregnant women, and 41 children aged below 10, were sent to home quarantine.

S.M. Street shops open

The shops on S.M. Street, the commercial hub of Kozhikode, opened after a gap of around 50 days on Tuesday. The shops were opened after the owners submitted an affidavit to the police regarding the shop area.

The district administration had decided to let the shops open in view of the festival season, despite the lockdown. However, they are to follow the Covid protocol and allow only one customer per 50 square foot of shop space to ensure social distancing and should also follow safety procedures.

Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti district secretary K. Sethumadhavan said over 40% of the shops had opened on Tuesday. The remaining shops did not open as they did not get their affidavits checked in time.

The shops will remain open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only those who are there for shopping will be allowed in. Customers will have to report their purpose of visit at the entrance of the street and produce a bill on the return.