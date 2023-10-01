Over 3,500 people attend clean-up drive by Coast Guard in Kochi

October 01, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

Commemorating the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and as part of Special Swachhata Campaign 3.0 across the country, a massive clean-up drive was organised at Puthuvype, Puthenthode, Valappu, Arthungal, Fort Kochi beach, Periyar river mouth, Aluva Government Primary School, Panayapally and Veli ground by Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala and Mahe).

DIG N. Ravi, District Commander, Coast Guard (Kerala and Mahe), inaugurated the drive at Puthuvype beach. Kochi Corporation councillors and representatives of local bodies took part.

About 3,500 volunteers from all Coast Guard ships and ashore units, members from other State and Central government organisations, NCC cadets, teachers and students from various schools, colleges, NGOs, Marine Products Export Development Authority, Coastal Police and Kerala Police participated in the event.

The participants were told of the need for clean beaches and litter-free surroundings and their impact on a healthy life. The resolve of the Indian Coast Guard in ensuring a clean environment was reiterated.

The clean-up drive resulted in the collection of 1,600 kg of litter and debris, which was sent for recycling.

