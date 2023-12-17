Over 3,000 participate in Kochi Navy Marathon

December 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Over 3,000 defence personnel and others participated in the fourth edition of Federal Bank-Kochi Navy Marathon organised by the Southern Naval Command (SNC) here on Sunday.

Apart from defence personnel and their families, children, youth, and senior citizens participated in various categories of the race. One of the many outreach activities conducted by the SNC as part of Navy Week celebrations, the marathon began from KV Port Trust Ground, Willingdon Island. There were three challenging categories — a gruelling 21-km Venduruthy Run, a competitive 10-km Dronacharya Run, and the inclusive 5-km Garuda Run.

The participants received a T-shirt and race-category specific finisher’s medal at the end of the race. In addition to abundant hydration and nutrition points, various convenience and medical stations were positioned at vantage points along the route. The support extended by the sponsors and partners — Federal Bank, Kerala Blasters, Kravin, Yakult, Aster Med City, Regain, Ayurkshetra, and Center Square Mall — made the event a huge success.

Among the participants was Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of SNC, who was also the chief guest of the race that exemplified the spirit of sportsmanship, perseverance and physical fitness. “The Kochi Navy Marathon is not just a race. It’s a testament to the spirit of our defence forces and the community. This event underscores our commitment to a healthy lifestyle and the shared values that bind us together.”

Soon after the event, a total of 61 awards were presented to outstanding individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance and dedication across diverse race categories. Sajith K.M., Hemant Kumar and Rohan Menon stood first in the men’s category of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km respectively. Among women, Rema A.K., Priyanka Singh and Neethu Shukoor stood first in the same categories.