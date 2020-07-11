Over 3,000 NRKs to arrive in Kochi

As many as 16 repatriation flights will be operated to the Kochi airport on Sunday, bringing home 3,190 non-resident Keralites.

While Air India will bring expats from London and New York, Air Asia confirmed operation from Medan, Indonesia.

Following are the flights to arrive on Sunday: Indigo from Riyadh at 12.30 a.m., Air India Express from Sharjah at 1.35 a.m., Spice Jet from Ras Al Khaimah at 2.15 a.m., Go Air from Dammam at 3 a.m., Air Asia Indonesia from Kualanama Airport, Medan, Indonesia at 9 a.m., Emirates from Dubai at 9.45 a.m., Saudia from Abha, Saudi Arabia at 3 p.m., Air India from London via Mumbai and Chennai at 4 p.m., Indigo from Dubai at 5 p.m., Etihad from Abu Dhabi at 6 p.m., Fly Dubai from Abu Dhabi at 6.45 p.m., Air India from New York via Delhi at 7.45 p.m., Spice Jet from Riyadh at 8.15 p.m., Air India Express from Dubai at 8.45 p.m., Spice Jet from Ras al Khaima at 9.50 p.m., and Air Arabia from Sharjah at 11.20 p.m.

The airport operated nine relief services evacuating 1,790 expats on Saturday.