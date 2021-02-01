Over 300 Cusat students get offers from leading firms

Around 300 students of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have received job offers from various companies through campus recruitment that began in August last year.

Nearly 35 companies have recruited 306 students at the end of the first phase of recruitment. The average salary being offered is around ₹4.71 lakh, while a few companies offered a pay packet above ₹15 lakh a year, according to an official release.

Some prominent recruiters include CISCO, TCS, L&T, GAIL, Infosys, Vedanta, and Tata Steel, said Jacob Elias, chief placement officer. Officials of a few Central government agencies will visit the campus in the coming months to conduct recruitment. This season of campus placement had got stretched owing to the pandemic crisis.