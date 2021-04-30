Over 30% test positivity rate in 57 panchayats in Ernakulam

4,642 fresh infections recorded; 341 patients in ICUs

With 4,642 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Ernakulam on Friday, the district recorded a test positivity rate of 27.86%.

A total of 49,866 people are under treatment for the infection, and 341 of them are in ICUs.

With 57 panchayats in the district recording a test positivity rate over 30%, the District Disaster Management Authority will recommend to the State-level expert committee that additional restrictions be imposed, said a release from the district administration. Current restrictions in containment zones will be enforced strictly.

Six health workers were among those who tested positive on Friday. Thrikkakara recorded the highest number of new cases with 201 people testing positive. Thripunithura saw 143 new cases, Pallipuram 137, Varapuzha 126, Fort Kochi 112, Vengola 111, Maradu 109, Palluruthy 103 and Kalamassery 96.

As many as 2,689 people recovered on the day, and 325 people were discharged from hospitals and FLTCs. Fresh admissions to COVID hospitals and care centres stood at 525. A total of 96,355 people remain in quarantine.

Of the people recovering from the infection, 42,201 are at home. At private hospitals, 1,615 patients are admitted, and a total of 1,335 people are at government hospitals, first and second-line treatment centres, and domiciliary care centres. For testing, 16,662 samples were sent.

Of the 3,741 beds with oxygen supply in Ernakulam, 873 have been set aside for COVID patients, according to a release from the district administration. Out of the 56 ventilators for COVID patients, 36 are in use.

So far, the district has recorded a cumulative total of 1,94,693 cases and 499 deaths from the infection, going by officially confirmed figures.