Over 30 cases of malaria reported in Ernakulam in past two months

Published - October 09, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has reported more than 30 confirmed cases of malaria since August 1.

The total number of confirmed cases as on September 30 was 32. Of these, 23 cases were reported between August 1 and August 31. In September, nine confirmed cases were reported from various parts of the district, according to official data available with the Department of Health.

A majority of these were cases of indigenous malaria caused by Plasmodium vivax, considered less dangerous than the Plasmodium falciparum species. Three cases of mixed infections with two or more species of Plasmodium were reported during the two-month-long period.

Most cases were imported (malaria introduced into the State through inter-State travel) or introduced from other States. The areas that reported confirmed cases in August included Piravom, Cheranallore, Keecheri, Elanji, Aluva, Nettoor, Valakam, Manjapra, Mazhuvannoor, Chengamanad, Fort Kochi, Chowara, Pallissery, Angamaly, Malayattoor, Vengola, and Kumarapuram. In September, cases were reported from Ayavana, Kumarapuram, Thripunithura, Mazhuvannur, Thiruvaniyoor, and Okkal.

Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala, said malaria could get imported repeatedly to the State due to migrant workers coming frequently from other States, where malaria is endemic. The disease is also spread by mosquitoes. Mosquito control remains a challenge, and efforts need to be continued earnestly throughout the year, he said.

Malaria is transmitted to a person through the bite from an infected anopheles mosquito. The mosquito transmits Plasmodia from its saliva into the host while ingesting a blood meal. The Plasmodia then enters the red blood cells and feed on haemoglobin. Early diagnosis and prompt and complete treatment are important not just to prevent complications of malaria and fatalities but also to prevent the transmission of the disease.

