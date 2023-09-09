Over 3 kg of ganja seized in a joint operation by DANSAF, Aluva police

September 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The flow of drugs into the district continues unabated with the seizure of about 3.50 kilograms of drugs on Saturday being the latest.

Three persons were arrested in the operation conducted jointly by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Aluva police. The arrested are Akhil Soman, 25, of Sreemoolanagaram, Aadil Yasin, 20, of Mecheril, and Muhammed Yasin, 24, of Mecheril.

The operation was conducted based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. They were nabbed for smuggling in ganja from Odisha on train.

“They bought ganja for ₹3,000 and were planning to make not less than ₹25,000 per kilogram by selling it in small quantities among youngsters and students here. They were engaged in smuggling ganja on a regular basis,” the police said.

The operation was led by narcotic cell DySP P.P. Shams and comprised a team of inspector M.M. Manjudas and sub inspector Sreelal.

The seizure comes close on the heels of the seizure of 150 grams of MDMA, one of the biggest hauls of synthetic drugs in recent times within the Rural police limits, earlier this week.

Last week, the Rural police had conducted a special anti-drug drive using sniffer dogs specialised in detecting drugs in Perumbavoor and Aluva. Ten cases were registered in Perumbavoor in connection with the sale of banned tobacco products during the drive. Besides, 300 packets of banned tobacco products and ₹23,000 from their sale were also seized.

Not long before, three BBA students from a college in Perumbavoor were also arrested with MDMA and ganja. They were allegedly into selling drugs among students.

MDMA seizure

A man was arrested with MDMA from the Vytilla hub by the Maradu police on Saturday. The arrested is Munavar, 23, of Malappuram. He allegedly confessed to have brought the drug from Kannur to Kochi for sale. Probe is under way to find out whether more persons were involved in the case.

