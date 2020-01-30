Over 28 injured as crackers fall among crowd at temple fest

Over 28 persons, including women and children, were injured when firecrackers from a pyrotechnics show at the Nadakkavu temple near Thripunithura fell among the gathered crowd on Wednesday night.

The injuries suffered by them, except for two, were not serious, according to information received from the Taluk Hospital where 17 persons were brought in. The two persons suffered grievous injuries on their legs while others had some burns and abrasions.

Eleven persons were brought to Government Medical College, Kalamassery, with burn injuries. One of the injured, Vimala, who had injuries on both her legs, was admitted to Specialist Hospital.

According to information gathered from the Udayamperoor police, some were taken to nearby private hospitals too. The police are verifying the total number of persons injured in the accident.