KochiKochi 05 April 2021 00:53 IST
Comments
Over 2,500 security personnel deployed
Updated: 05 April 2021 00:53 IST
Over 2,500 police personnel and three companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Kochi city to ensure smooth conduct of polls, says a press release issued by City Police Commissioner Nagaraju C. The team led by him includes Additional Commissioner of Police K.P. Philip; DCP (Law and Order, Traffic) Aishwarya Dongre, 12 DySPs, 31 CIs, 200 SIs, 1,500 police personnel, 800 special police officers and three companies of paramilitary personnel.
More In Kochi
Read more...