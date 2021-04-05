Over 2,500 police personnel and three companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Kochi city to ensure smooth conduct of polls, says a press release issued by City Police Commissioner Nagaraju C. The team led by him includes Additional Commissioner of Police K.P. Philip; DCP (Law and Order, Traffic) Aishwarya Dongre, 12 DySPs, 31 CIs, 200 SIs, 1,500 police personnel, 800 special police officers and three companies of paramilitary personnel.
Over 2,500 security personnel deployed
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
April 05, 2021 00:53 IST
