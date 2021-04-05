Over 2,500 security personnel deployed

Over 2,500 police personnel and three companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Kochi city to ensure smooth conduct of polls, says a press release issued by City Police Commissioner Nagaraju C. The team led by him includes Additional Commissioner of Police K.P. Philip; DCP (Law and Order, Traffic) Aishwarya Dongre, 12 DySPs, 31 CIs, 200 SIs, 1,500 police personnel, 800 special police officers and three companies of paramilitary personnel.