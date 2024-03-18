Over 25 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Ernakulam

March 18, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

More than 25 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes in Ernakulam district in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls as on Monday, said District Collector and District Election Officer N.S.K. Umesh.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Mr. Umesh said that among the voters, 1.26 lakh were women, 1.33 lakh men, 27 transpersons, and 18,855 differently abled persons. Voting at home facility will be offered to 28,093 voters aged above 85 years.

“Thanks to our consistent efforts and activities of electoral literacy clubs in colleges, we could add significantly to the voter base aged between 18 and 19 years. From, around 4,000 to 5,000 in October to November last year, we could take the number to 19,841,” said Mr. Umesh.

The district has 14 Assembly constituencies split across Ernakulam, Chalakudy, Idukki and Kottayam Lok Sabha constituencies. The Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency is made up of Kalamassery, North Paravur, Vypeen, Kochi, Thripunithura, Ernakulam and Thrikkakara Assembly constituencies. Perumbavoor, Angamaly, and Aluva form part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. Kothamangalam and Muvattupuzha are part of Idukki, and Piravom is part of the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency.

“Thripunithura, Thrikkakara, Ernakulam and Kochi Assembly constituencies are among the top 20 urbanised constituencies in the country and are prone to what is described as urban apathy. While it is not as worse in some other urbanised constituencies in the country, it is relatively high compared to other constituencies in the State. So, our efforts are to increase the voter turnout of between 77% and 80% to somewhere around 85%,” said Mr. Umesh.

Steps are being taken to address urban apathy through increased awareness by roping in important personalities as voting ambassadors who will visit Information Technology centre and colleges in the coming days to drive home the importance of voting.

In the 2019 Parliament election, Ernakulam district accounted for a voter turnout of 78.68% with 77.56% turning out in Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency and 80.43% in Chalakudy.

