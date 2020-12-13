Over 240 quarantined people voted at polling booths in Ernakulam

At least 243 voters in quarantine, either with COVID-19 or as part of the pandemic surveillance, exercised their right to franchise in the local body polls in Ernakulam district on December 10, according to information made available by the district information office.
The number remained incomplete, pending information from some local bodies.
The State Election Commission had allowed people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 or placed in preventive quarantine between 3 p.m. on December 9 and till the time the voting got over on December 10, to obtain certificate from respective medical officers to be eligible for voting at their respective booths after 5 p.m. on December 10. They were to turn up wearing PPE kits.
In all, 17 people voted, arriving in PPE kits, in Aluva municipality while Vengola panchayat had 16 such voters casting their votes. Vazahakkulam panchayat saw 15 such voters while Vadavucode panchayat had 12.
Those who tested positive and were in quarantine 10 days before the election were allowed to vote using special ballot. There were 18,287 such eligible votes in the district. Of them, 12,594 figured on the list of voters who were given special ballots through designated officials or by post, a release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath