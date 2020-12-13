Over 240 quarantined people voted at polling booths in Ernakulam

At least 243 voters in quarantine, either with COVID-19 or as part of the pandemic surveillance, exercised their right to franchise in the local body polls in Ernakulam district on December 10, according to information made available by the district information office.

The number remained incomplete, pending information from some local bodies.

The State Election Commission had allowed people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 or placed in preventive quarantine between 3 p.m. on December 9 and till the time the voting got over on December 10, to obtain certificate from respective medical officers to be eligible for voting at their respective booths after 5 p.m. on December 10. They were to turn up wearing PPE kits.

In all, 17 people voted, arriving in PPE kits, in Aluva municipality while Vengola panchayat had 16 such voters casting their votes. Vazahakkulam panchayat saw 15 such voters while Vadavucode panchayat had 12.

Those who tested positive and were in quarantine 10 days before the election were allowed to vote using special ballot. There were 18,287 such eligible votes in the district. Of them, 12,594 figured on the list of voters who were given special ballots through designated officials or by post, a release said.