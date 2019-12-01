Over 2,000 to attend ‘Ability Day’ event in Kochi

Over 2,000 differently-abled persons from across the State will participate in an ‘Ability Day’ to be organised by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church at Renewal Centre, Kaloor, on Monday.

The initiative comes from Sahrudaya, the social outreach wing of the church. Differently-abled people are members of Sahrudaya Sparshan Federation. The fourth anniversary of Sahrudaya Melodies too will be observed at the venue. Aneesh Mohan, P.P. Shihab, and Pradeep Perumbavoor, who are considered role models for their relentless struggles to overcome disability, will speak. The Ernakulam Area Manager of Southern Railway, Nithin Norbert, will deliver the keynote address, while District Collector S. Suhas will open the event. Metropolitan Vicar of the Archdiocese, Mar Antony Kariyil, will preside over the event.

The Sahrudaya initiative has so far trained and extended help to 15,000 differently-abled people. It also organised events such as Discover Ability Job Fair, Blind Walk and Inclusive Fest for them, in order to bring them to the mainstream society, Fr. Paul Cherupilly, director, told media persons here on Saturday.