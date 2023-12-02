Over 200 publishers to be part of Kochi International Book Festival

December 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

About 200 publishers and over 200 writers will be part of the 26th Kochi International Book Festival (KIBF) at the Ernakulathappan ground in the city.

The fest, which opened on Friday, will conclude on December 10. The Kochi Literature Fest held as part of the event will begin on December 6. Lyricist and director Sreekumaran Thampi inaugurated the book festival. He said books influenced him the most and helped in triggering his creative talent. Critic M.K. Sanoo said such events held a lot of importance at a time when commercialisation had hit every sphere of life.

Writer T.D. Ramakrishnan will release the book Sandesham Athonneulloo penned by Deepa C.K. on Sunday. The organisers said that nearly 100 books would be released as part of the festival. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.