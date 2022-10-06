Over 200 kg of heroin seized off Kochi coast by NCB

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 06, 2022 20:43 IST

About 200 kg of heroin was seized from an Iranian dhow off the Kochi coast two days ago in an operation carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with the Coastal Police and Indian Navy.

The dhow was towed to the wharf in Mattancherry after it was seized from mid-sea following an intelligence report. It is learnt that there were six crew members on board, of which four are Iranian nationals.

The nationality of the other two persons has not been ascertained. According to the preliminary assessment by the investigating agencies, the contraband was being brought to Kerala from Afghanistan. An international drug cartel is suspected to be involved in the illegal activity.

A similar Iranian boat with a 12-member crew of Iranian and Pakistan nationals was intercepted by the Coast Guard some 58.5 nautical miles (about 108 km) off Alappuzha in 2015. It was brought to Vizhinjam, near Thiruvananthapuram, on suspicion that it was involved in contraband transport. Though the National Investigation Agency had taken over the probe, the accused were released after the sleuths could not recover any drugs from the dhow.

