Over 2 kg of gold seized at Kochi airport

September 19, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport seized 2.32 kg of gold in two different seizures.

In one case, the Customs sleuths, based on a tip-off received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, intercepted a passenger on his arrival from Kuala Lumpur. In the ensuing examination, four cylindrical-shaped capsules containing 1,092 grams of gold in compound form were found concealed in the rectum. The seizure was worth around ₹48 lakh.

Another passenger was intercepted at the green channel on his arrival from Dubai. He was found carrying gold weighing 1,228 grams hidden between two layers of his jeans. The value of the seizure remains to be ascertained.

