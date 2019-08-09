Over 1,750 shifted to relief camps in Ernakulam

Relentless rain on Friday continued to pound the low-lying areas close to the Periyar and Muvattupuzha Rivers even as more than 1,750 persons belonging to 552 families in Ernakulam district were shifted to relief camps.

The water level in Bhoothathankettu dam had touched the 30.6 metres, against the reservoir capacity of 34.95 metres, with all the 15 shutters of the barrage remaining open for the last 24 hours.

The water level recorded at Malankara dam was 41.49 metres, against the full reservoir capacity of 42 metres by 10 a.m. All the six shutters at Malankara dam have been kept open. At Idamalayar, the water level was 143.62 meters against the reservoir storage capacity of 169 metres.

Flight operations at the Cochin International Airport Ltd at Nedumbassery have been suspended till 3 p.m. on August 11 as the apron area remains waterlogged owing to the flood situation. The emergency control room number at the airport is + 91 484 3053500.

The most affected regions in Ernakualm include Aluva, Kothamangalam, Kunnathunad, Muvattupuzha and North Paravur. Many homes located near the Periyar were inundated by Wednesday night.

Hundreds of families shifted their cars and two-wheelers to safer destinations, fearing that the flood situation may turn worse in the next 24 hours. Twenty camps were opened in various schools and other secure locations under the Aluva taluk.

Eighteen relief camps were opened under the North Paravur taluk, while those affected in Kothamangalam and Kunnathunad taluks were shifted to seven each camps respectively. Heavy commercial vehicles used for shifting the affected have been allotted for Paravur and Aluva taluks. The revenue authorities said that the vehicles will reach the taluks soon.

Ernakulam Collector S. Suhas ordered emergency eviction of encroachments on drainages and canals in Kochi city and asked the officials to carry out cleaning work immediately in view of the rains. The order has been issued under the provisions of Disaster Management Act.