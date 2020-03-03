Over 1,500 new enterprises registered in district

Kochi

03 March 2020 18:30 IST

6,132 job opportunities created

The number of new small and medium enterprises registered in Ernakulam district during 2018-19 stands at 1,531, involving a total investment of ₹150 crore. Fresh investments and the launch of new enterprises created 6,132 new job opportunities in the district.

According to figures released by the District Industries Centres, Ernakulam, for the financial year, fresh Udyog Aadhaar registration during the financial year stood at 5,608. The fresh registrations included those enterprises that were already in operation.

The Udyog Aadhaar allocation of a unique number on registration of new enterprises is similar to the Aadhaar registration number provided to individual persons.

A unique identity is allotted to an enterprise under the Udyog Aadhaar programme and all transactions quoting the number make the process easier and transparent.

The Ernakulam District Industries Centre figures also showed that enterprise support schemes during the period involved disbursal of ₹9.51 crore.