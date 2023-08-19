Over 13,500 draw traders’ welfare pension

August 19, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - KOCHI

There are 13,578 members out of a total of 1,13,552 members of Kerala Traders’ Welfare Board who have been receiving the welfare pension up to June 30, 2023. There are 954 members in Class A, 1,085 members in Class B, 5,672 members in Class C and 1,05,841 members in Class D.

The Traders’ Welfare Board members are classified according to volume of the annual business turnover, said answer to an RTI application.

The Kerala Traders’ Welfare Board (Vyapari Kshemanidhi Board) was established in 1992 and the members, who have completed 10 years, have continued to renew their membership in the board, and have completed 60 years are paid pension as per the decision of the Welfare Board.

Answer to the RTI application also said that pension dues are pending for two months, May and June. Pension distribution up to April 2023 has been completed.

Pension distribution to the traders requires about ₹1.75 crore per month. The pension is distributed with the help of the government and once the funds are sanctioned the pension is distributed without any delay, said the answer to the RTI.