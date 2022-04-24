Over 1,300 industrial units set up in Ernakulam district last financial year

A total of ₹208 crore was invested and 5,936 jobs opportunities were generated

A total of ₹208 crore was invested and 5,936 jobs opportunities were generated

Ernakulam has seen the establishment of 1,303 new industrial units, in which ₹208 crore was invested, generating 5,936 direct job opportunities, under the aegis of the Ernakulam District Industries Centre (DIC) during the last financial year.

The DIC emphasis has been on micro, small and medium industrial units even as the COVID-19 pandemic had severely restricted economic activities. A total of ₹31.99 lakh was disbursed under the Vyavasaya Bhadratha scheme to 156 entrepreneurs during the financial year.

A total of ₹9.73 crore was given to 129 entrepreneurs under another scheme introduced by the government to help small and medium-sized enterprises. A total of ₹4.26 crore was disbursed to 171 entrepreneurs under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme.

Under Margin Money Grants, more than ₹1.9 crore was disbursed to 57 nano units. The nano household units programme saw 10 units getting a total of ₹14 lakh, said a communication here.

The DIC was also able to organise expos, including a machinery expo, to help entrepreneurs and their customers come together on a single platform. The machinery expo also helped enterprises experience new technology available in various fields.

Eight investors’ meets were held in the district during the last financial year and 17 new enterprises have been launched as a result of the meets. A total of 559 entrepreneurs took part in the meets.

There are four industrial clusters operating in the district. Work on Malabar Plywood Cluster and Kalady Steel Cluster is progressing steadily, according to the communication.