Over 1,000 value-added farm products to be available online this year

April 24, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1,000 value-added farm products from the State will be available online this year, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said. He was inaugurating ‘keralagro’, the online market platform for farm products, here on Monday.

Though it was expected that a hundred products would be put up online for transactions, 131 value-added products had been registered. Farm products that have already received the Geographical Indication tag will be brought to the online space in a phased manner. All agricultural offices have been asked to prepare at least one product for the online platform.

A total of 10,760 farm plans had been prepared as part of the programme to revive agriculture in the State, said a communication from the Public Relations department. A programme to establish a commission for value-added products is now under way. The commission will comprise representatives of 11 departments. The Minister also unveiled kiosks to popularise ‘keralagro’.

