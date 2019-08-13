Over 1,000 houses in Kunnukara still in darkness

Over 1,000 households in Kunnukara electrical section within Paravur taluk limits continue to remain in darkness, as the Kerala State Electricity Board’s (KSEB) restoration works have been hampered by the floodwaters.

The Kunnukara electrical section receives supply from two 11-kV feeder lines and has 58 transformers, which had to be switched off completely on Saturday as the water level rose, leaving the entire area without power supply.

However, since then, both the feeders were charged, restoring supply partially. While 22 transformers were charged by Saturday evening, all except four were restored by Sunday. Four transformers in the section are yet to be charged as they continue to remain submerged or could not be charged in view of precautionary safety measures.

“Out of the 9,000 consumers in Kunnukara electrical section, over 1,000 are yet to get power supply. If the weather remains normal and floodwaters recede, we should be able to restore supply by Tuesday,” said a senior KSEB official. Restoration work of a high tension electrical post at Manjummal Junction, which was damaged after a tree fell over it, is also under way.

Transformers at Cherukadappuram, Kaduvakkavu and Choondrakkadu fed by the Kuthiyathodu feeder and the one at Vasudevapuram fed by Kurumasserry feeder are the ones that continue to remain switched off.

Alternative arrangement

“In areas where transformers continue to remain hit, we have made alternative arrangements by facilitating back feeding from other transformers partially,” said the official.

Power supply restoration may further be delayed in places where electrical posts have been uprooted or lines snapped.

In Mannam electrical section catering to parts of Paravur, 50-odd individual complaints on power supply remained to be addressed, said KSEB sources. Only one transformer at Holy Matha College in Manayakkapady, which had been remaining switched off owing to flood, was restored by Monday evening.

Five transformers each in the section were fully and partially affected at the height of inundation on Friday. Mattupuram, Purapillikkavu and Muriyakkal were among the areas badly affected. However, the transformers were restored by Sunday afternoon.

In Eloor electrical section, transformers in low-lying areas were affected in the flooding. The last of the affected transformers was restored on Sunday. However, supply to 20-odd out of over 50 households, which had to go without power for days since the start of flooding, in low-lying areas was yet to restored. It would be restored at the earliest, said KSEB officials.